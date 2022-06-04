It's the second Platinum Jubilee event in a row the 96-year-old has had to cancel because of ongoing mobility issues.
On Friday, she missed a thanksgiving service to mark her anniversary. The Palace explained she had suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities, which included a double balcony appearance and a flypast.
Read More
During Friday's thanksgiving service, tributes were paid to Her Majesty’s “70 years of faithful and dedicated service” as 2,000 people including Boris Johnson, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and former prime ministers filled the historic church.
A Platinum Party at the Palace concert will take place today at Buckingham Palace, featuring Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra amongst other guests.