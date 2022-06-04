It's the second Platinum Jubilee event in a row the 96-year-old has had to cancel because of ongoing mobility issues.

On Friday, she missed a thanksgiving service to mark her anniversary. The Palace explained she had suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities, which included a double balcony appearance and a flypast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Majesty The Queen will miss the Royal festivities today due to "mobility issues"

During Friday's thanksgiving service, tributes were paid to Her Majesty’s “70 years of faithful and dedicated service” as 2,000 people including Boris Johnson, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and former prime ministers filled the historic church.