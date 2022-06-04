Market organiser Andrew Wallin

The annual Ribchester May market is traditionally held on the second May Spring Bank holiday. But because of the change in Bank Holiday dates this year organiser Andrew Wallin moved the Ribble Valley event to the first day of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

The market in the grounds of Bee Mill, off Preston Road, offered stalls ranging from plant, food, jewellery and bric-a-brac stalls to charity stands and fundraising stalls for local clubs and groups.

Ribchester Ukraine Support Group had a fundraising stall. A bucket collection at the entrance to the market raised some £215 for a brain cancer charity and Rosemere Cancer Foundation also had a tombola at the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Gill Bolton pictured on her stand at the Ribchester Bank Holiday market

Andrew said: “Considering it was over the Jubilee weekend it was absolutely fantastic and I must have ordered the weather! We probably had about 4,000 visitors.”

Deborah Surkitt, (left), proprietor and chief cake maker at Always Cake, Stydd Gardens and Gemma Fergusson, pictured at the Always Cake stand at the Ribchester Bank Holiday market