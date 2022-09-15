Across Preston, numerous events have been cancelled and public facilities will be closed, both on the day, and leading up to it.

Here is your round up of everything we know so far:

Which events will be cancelled on the day of or leading up to the funeral?

Here's a round up of everything that is cancelled and closed in Preston due to the Queen’s funeral

Bark in the Park: The ever popular St Catherine’s Hospice event was due to be this Saturday (September 17) but has been rescheduled for October 8.

Cinema showings: Odeon Preston, Vue Preston and Reel Cinema Chorley have cancelled regular showings on Monday.

Leisure League Games: All 5-a-side and 6-a-side football matches on Monday Septemer 19 are cancelled, this affects Monday night leagues at Christ The King Catholic High School, Ashton Community Science College and Clayton Green Sports Centre. They will return on Monday September 26.

Spin and Win Mondays at Popworld Preston: the city centre club has cancelled the event next Monday, it will commence the following week.

Barton Village Hall Meat Bingo: Due to run on Monday, organisers say it has has been cancelled in respect for Her Majesty's Funeral.

Which council facilities will be closed on the day of the funeral?

Lancashire County Council have confirmed that all the county's libraries, museums, archives and council offices, including the customer access centre, are to close as they do on all bank holidays.

In Preston, the Town Hall and the Contact Centre telephone lines will be closed from 5pm on Friday September 16, and will re-open at 9am on Tuesday September 20.

The Harris Library and shop at the Guild Hall will be closed on Monday, as will the Preston Cemetery and the Crematorium.

In Chorley, the Town Hall and Union Street Council offices will be closed for business but the Town Hall will be open to allow for people to sign the Book of Condolence.

The Civic Centre in Leyland will also be closed for business but open for visits to the Book of Condolence.

All leisure centres operated by Chorley Council and South Ribble Borough Council will be closed.

Chorley Council and South Ribble Borough Council phone lines will also be closed. In an emergency, Chorley’s out of hours phone number is 01257 515142, and South Ribble’s is 01772 625499.

Which health facilities will be closed?

GP practices in Lancashire and South Cumbria will be closed, as will many other services such as dentists, optometrists, and some pharmacies.

The COVID-19 vaccination site in Preston St John’s will be closed and many locally-organised clinics have been rearranged.

Details of which pharmacies will remain open can be found here.

What is happening with bin collections?

There will be no bin collections in Preston, Chorley or South Ribble on the day of the funeral. More information here.

Similarly, all environmental health services by Preston Council will be closed on Monday, including pest control. To report a stray dog call 01772 906916.

Lancashire County Council confirmed that all household waste recycling centres will also be closed.

Which shops will be closed?

You can read more about supermarket closures in Lancashire here, and city centre shop closures here.

What is happening with schools?

Lancashire schools are expected to follow the national advice from the Department for Education and close for the Bank Holiday.