Numerous services will be affected on the day, including bin collections across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Here is everything you need to know about the changes to bin collections in your area:

What is happening to bin collections in Preston?

Bin collections across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble are off on Monday, here is what is happening instead:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic black bins for general waste and brown bins subscribed for compost that were scheduled for collection on Monday will be brought forward to Saturday September 17.

Preston Council asks the public to please ensure you put your bin out the night before.

There will also be no recycling collections taking place on Monday, instead extra recycling will be taken on the next scheduled collection day Monday October 3.

What is happening to bin collections in Chorley?

There will be no bin collections on Monday, instead scheduled bin collections will operate a day later than usual all week.

For example if your bin is due to be collected on Monday September 19, it will be collected on Tuesday September 20 instead, if your bin is due to be collected on Tuesday, it will be on Wednesday, and so on, with Friday being the last affected day.

What is happening to bin collections in South Ribble?

Like Chorley, there will be no bin collections on Monday, instead scheduled bin collections will operate a day later than usual all week.