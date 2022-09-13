Lianne Forrest, 39, who lost her leg to osteomyelitis 30 years ago, set herself the triple challenge after she climbed Snowdon in 2019 for the Limbless Association.

Since then, the mum of two has become a Limbless Association outreach coordinator for the North West, but her ‘three peaks one leg challenge’ had to be put on hold due to Covid and an illness in leg.

However last weekend, Lianne returned to her mission, as she climbed Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain, hoping to raise money for Limbless Association and also Sepsis UK.

Lianne Foster, who lost a leg 30 years ago, has just climbed Scafell Pike as part of a '3 peaks 1 leg challenge'

Lianne said: “I found this peak a little more challenging as it is quite a constant incline… the tiredness was quite overwhelming. An amputee uses up to 65% more energy to walk the same distance as a non amputee and I certainly felt this this time. I consider myself to be a moderately fit and healthy person but wow! The thigh burn on my left leg was real.

“The fellow Scafell Pike walkers on the day were so lovely, so encouraging and supportive, with some handing over donations on the mountain, to some asking for my name and the charity, to even taking their own photos of me and my amazing team. Some really lovely people out there, so thank you to them.

“I am a very determined person since becoming comfortable with my amputation and how I look, but I couldn’t of done this without the amazing support from friends and family, but my team on the day, my husband, my son and my girls – they were incredible – the encouragement & support I needed to get up there and back down again – coming down is so much tougher than going up for me as an amputee.

"I turn 40 at the end of the month so to conquer England’s highest mountain before then is a great feeling!”

Lianne pictured with her husband Adam, one of her twin sons and some fellow hikers.

With two peaks down and one to go, Lianne hopes to climb Ben Nevis as her final peak of the UK next year.

Currently Lianne has raised £1,109 for the two charities but she wants to raise as much money as she can as both causes are very close to her heart.

Lianne, who attends the specialist mobility rehabilitation centre in Preston, added: “Working for the LA gives me an amazing opportunity to help those and their families who are going through the same worries and anxieties that I have been through. I love to help others by sharing my story and letting others know that there is indeed life after limbloss.

Lianne and her son posing on Scafell Pike like they did on Snowdon, Lianne said: "We cant wait to get that 3rd one."

“So I chose this time to support the LA once again but alongside Sepsis UK... Recently Sepsis has become very close to our hearts, I also speak to many amputees who have lost limbs to this illness. Fundraising for Sepsis UK helps awareness, helps to educate and saves lives!!”