Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pro-Fit, which opened its doors on Capitol Trade Park nearly 12 months ago, is holding what is set to be Preston’s biggest ever group workout session to mark a successful first year in business.

What is Pro-fit?

Founded by fitness experts Graham Webb, Steve Butters, Matt Dewhurst and Chris Warren, Pro-Fit opened in October 2022 and promised to bring something brand new to the region.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pro-Fit is marking its first birthday with Preston's biggest ever group workout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than your average gym, the team have created a community with individuals coming together to train and support each other. Sessions are based around small group personal training and team workouts with nutrition and lifestyle advice provided as part of the membership.

The gym is now home to 250 members who have lost a massive 1,200kg of fat and gained 600kg of muscle since launch.

What will the class involve?

The one hour session will include a fun PT-led group workout, tailored to all ages and abilities, followed by pizza and a beer (or soft drink).

When is it?

The session is this Friday (September 29) at 7pm.

Who can do it?

Everyone is welcome to come along and join in for free – register by emailing [email protected].

What does the gym say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Warren, Pro-Fit co-founder, said: “It has been an amazing 12 months – we really couldn’t have imagined the response that we would get from people living in the local area. Our members have achieved some fantastic results – we are immensely proud of the hard work that they have put in and that has shown with the total fat loss and muscle gain stats we have seen.

“But it is more than that – beyond the body transformations we have members who have overcome mental health struggles, serious illness, injury and an 80-year old member who is smashing her goals. People train with us for so many different reasons and that is what makes what we have created so special.

“We always say that when you are at Pro-Fit you are family and that is absolutely true. Our members support each other every step of the way. The gym environment is welcoming and inclusive and there is always a warm welcome and a smile. You really don’t see this in many gyms and it is absolutely what stands us apart from the rest.

“We want to celebrate our birthday with as many people as possible this September which is why we are throwing open our doors and inviting people across the area to join us. Whether they come alone or with friend, we will guarantee that they will have fun, work up a sweat and be rewarded with a few slices of pizza after. The perfect way to celebrate a birthday in our opinion!”

And its clients?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad