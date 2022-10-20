Located on Capitol Trade Park in Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Pro Fit Personal Training Gym is the brainchild of business partners Graham Webb and Steve Butters who have worked in the personal training industry for more than 20 years. The brand new half a million pound state-of-the-art gym says it prides itself in offering a unique training format focused on small group PT sessions and team training, with some of the best and most experienced trainers in the UK.

Pro-Fit’s holistic approach to health and fitness also encourages members to think beyond the gym, with a daily journal to help set goals, manage stress, improve sleep and focus on nutrition. All members undergo an in-depth body scan which provides analysis and benchmarking on body composition and biological age to help support their training goals. An online hub also provides nutrition and lifestyle support.

Co-founder Steve Butters from Penwortham, said: “We’re extremely proud of what we have created at Pro-Fit - it’s an exciting time opening the doors, welcoming in our new members and hearing their feedback.

“After having spent more than two decades working in the industry we’ve seen a lot of health and fitness fads come and go. This is why we were single-minded in our approach to bringing the Pro-Fit vision to life. This gym is about community, supporting people through all areas of their life and understanding that people have those external pressures that impact on their ability to train and nourish themselves properly. It’s also about working with the very best personal trainers in the region – a highly experienced team who are aligned with our vision.”

Fellow Pro-Fit Co-founder, Graham Webb, continued: “As we head towards the end of the year now is the time that people start to think about setting goals for the new year. My advice is to do it now – why wait until January when you can already be two months further along in your journey.

“We’re confident that nothing like this exists in the local area and we would encourage anyone who has been thinking of starting a new training programme or switching up their current regime to come down and find out what we’re all about. Anyone is more than welcome to pop in for a look around – you’ll be greeted by a friendly face and a warm welcome.

Inside the new half a million pound gym.

“Many of our new members opt to sign up to our 28 Challenge which is a great way to kick start their health and fitness journey and implement changes in all areas of their life. It’s a risk free programme which offers money back to any member who feels that the challenge hasn’t benefited them in any way.”

Following the challenge, Pro-Fit membership packages are available at a variety of prices.

For more information, you can contact the gym at https://www.pro-fitpersonaltraining.co.uk/contact.

