Preston's very own 'Glastonferret' returns for 2023: when is it, what is the line-up, how much are tickets?

Glastonferret 2023 is taking place between Thursday 24- Sunday 27, and the Ferret’s legendary event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

What sort of entertainment can you expect?

Organisers say the four days will be filled with a massive live-music lineup of amazing acts, featuring special guest headliners, local legends, outdoor DJ sessions and huge live shows.

As the name suggests, Glastonferret 2023 is taking place at Preston's the Ferret between Thursday 24- Sunday 27.

There will also be real grass and hay bales installed throughout the venue’s interior; guest craft ales on tap and a bar filled with cider and summer drinks;a fantastic festival food vendor called MR SLICE GUY; DJ sessions and crafty stalls in an extended outdoor area; and late night after parties taking attendees through until the early hours.

What do the Ferret say?

General manager Matt Fawbert told the Post: “We're massively excited to be able to host yet another multi-day Glastonferret extravaganza. They get better every year, and we can tell this one will be a vintage edition already. We've got some old favourites returning, and some brand-new-to-Preston artists coming in from around the world. The building ownership is still up in the air, so whichever way that falls in the coming months, next year will be very different. So this could well be the final Glastonferret in its current form. Don't miss it!”

How much are tickets?

Thursday Ticket: £15 advance. (More on the door).

Friday Ticket: £15 advance. (More on the door).

Saturday Ticket: £20 advance. (More on the door).

Sunday Ticket: £20 advance. (More on the door).

4 Day Weekend Ticket: £60 advance. (SOLD OUT!)

Tickets are available from Skiddle or the Ferret’s website, and full price tickets must be purchased for all attendees (babies in arms are the exception).

Thursday’s line-up (4pm - 1am)

-Bodega (headliner): New York band coming to Preston for the first time. Formed in 2016, they can “Expect art-rock & post-punk with influences from hip-hop, indie-pop, and straight up classic rock.

-Treeboy & Arc: Leeds group making their Ferret debut

-Wesley Gonzalez: London musician also making his Ferret debut

-Whinge: a Preston based band

-Uhr: Manchester based band

-The Dirt: another Manchester based band

-Vice Vera: an electronic band formed in Sheffield

Friday line-up (3pm - 2am)

-Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage (headliners): described as a Ferret favourite, organisers say this American band “have perfected a scuzzy, urban style of indie-folk, developing from late-90s New York City bedroom tapes into a mighty 21st Century mash-up of folksy spiel and artsy garage”

-Bo Ningen: joining the line-up for the first time in years, organisers call this rock band “incredible”

-Bull: York based rock band

-Butch Kassidy: London band

-Tero Kulero: Preston Psych rock group

-The Dead Things: North West Post-Punk outfit

-The Amber List: three-piece indie band from Preston

Saturday line-up (12pm - 3am)

-Evil Blizzard (headliner): a Preston band set to return to the Ferret for the first time since 2021's double-sellout weekender. Organisers say: “Expect a hefty sonic assault of propulsive psychedelia and perverse punk, and the kind of joyously cathartic, wholly ridiculous and thoroughly thrilling rock ‘n’ roll ride that only Evil Blizzard can provide.” Also performed in music festivals such as Kendal Calling, Super-sonic, Rebellion, The Great British Alternative Music Festival, Supernormal and The International Festival of Psychedelia in Liverpool.

-Panic Shack (headliner): a Welsh DIY punk band who organisers say have “crashed through the UK music scene with a tidal wave of ear-crunching noise.” With support from BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, Radio X, Bob Vylan, and PRS, they have played prestigious stages at Green Man Festival, Liverpool Sound City,Cardiff Castle, and 2000 Trees Festival.

-Personal Trainer: Amsterdam rock group described as “fantastic”

-Cowtown: another “fantastic” rock band, founded in Leeds, according to organisers

-Ginnel: described as “local legends”, Glastonferret is acting as their hometown album launch party.

-The Jackpot Golden Boys: English rock band.

-The Empire Police: Preston based rock band

-Rude Films: Manchester band

-British Birds: Chorley based group

-Zvilnik: Manchester band

-Jean Genie's Massive Hugs: London musician

Sunday line-up (12pm - 3am)

-Do Nothing (headliners): the Nottingham 4-piece band, their sound is described as “equal parts Roxy-esque art rock and Ze/Celluloid records no wave.”

-TVAM (headliners): organisers say they will “bring jagged guitars & drum machines, while the spirit of post-punk, electro rock’n’roll does battle with the hypnotic rhythms of Krautrock.”

-Maruja: described as “breathtaking jazz-punks”

-Hauspoints: Chorley band

-San Lorenz: Liverpool band

-Sky Valley Mistress: four piece group from Blackburn

-Yaang: electronic post-punk trio based in Manchester

-Barry Gammon: Preston based artist

-8-B1Tch: Preston based solo artist

-BROTHER: Rock & Roll band from Wigan

-FirstnameFrank: Manchester based solo artist

Who’s performing in the outdoor DJ Sessions & Late Night After Parties?

Local DJ talent including Fighting Wedding Disco, Cuba Ferret, Whinge DJs, Sabbath Soundsystem, Telstar Funk & Soul, Suck It & Spin, DJ Fil, Big Things, Nodding Dog Disco and some special guests to be announced.

Which craft stalls can you expect?

Glastonferret hosts a number of crafty market stalls from local artists and makers including Secret Industries, Not Essential, A Right Old Rummage, The Vintage Boutique and more to be announced.

There will also be a Glastonferret Merch Stall stocking Official Limited-Edition Glastonferret T-shirts + band merch from artists playing across the weekend.

All ages welcome - under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.