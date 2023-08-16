Liv Cooke humbled by fans after saying she'd snatched the "greatest bargain" of her life

What had Liv done?

24-year-old Liv, a former Woodlea Junior School and Balshaw's CE High School pupil, took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (August 15) to share some exciting news with her 2.1 million followers.

In the video, Liv said: “You know what guys, I’ve just pulled off probably the greatest bargain of my life. I’m sat here, proper smug with myself like yeah that’s good that Liv, I’m excited about that, best addition to my house… You know what happened, right, I was a bit bored a couple of days ago and I feel like I discovered eBay for the first time because obviously I knew about eBay but I’d never used it and I get on two days ago and I’m like no way!“

Leyland star Liv Cooke took to Instagram to share her latest purchase- a Reebook treadmill. Image livcookefs on Instagram

Liv, who achieved her seventh Guinness World Record recently, then explained that she came across a treadmill as she pans the camera to her new purchase in order to show it off.

Liv exclaims: “Look at this! I thought oh it will just be a crap foldable treadmill that can only go six mile an hour and it arrived today and I’m like woah, look at that spec, look at all the buttons I’m never going to use- bit dirty like but nothing a little wash can’t fix - have a guess how much you think I paid for this because honestly I am gobsmacked, I think this is incredible, it’s like Christmas from me to me for cheap- winning”

And how was she brought back down to earth?

In her next Instagram story, Liv said: “Until I put that on Instagram, I genuinely thought, with every fibre in my body, my 5 ft 2.5 body, that I got a fracking deal but judging by your guesses on how much I paid for it, I didn’t did I? I overpaid so yeah let’s not talk about that, I’m not going to reveal how much I paid for it so let’s move in from that and let’s just hope the bloody thing turns on when my extension leads arrive.”

Was it all doom and gloom?

In more positive news, four hours later Liv posted another Instagram story in which she shouts “it works” as she runs the debbie downers away…

What might Liv had paid?

The Lancashire Post have asked Liv what she paid for the treadmill but she has not responded.