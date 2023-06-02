News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Prestonians serve up some interesting names for Hot Potato Tram’s pending sibling

This week the Post reported that Tony Nelson, owner of the popular Hot Potato Tram in Preston is having a sibling tram built and is asking the public for a name.
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Due to its popularity, the Hot Potato Tram, which is also known as the Guild Tram, has decided to ‘spud’ out by having another tram built by Prestonian Mike Wilkinson of Wilkinson’s Catering Trailers. Former sales manager for Carlsberg, Tony took over the business with with his sons Harley and Jake in 2020 after the tragic death of former owner Keith 'Spudman' Roberts.Tony told the Post: “We have decided that we need another hot potato tram. The one in Preston is going to remain on the flag market and will continue to be called the Guild Tram but we are going to start doing a load of events and festivals so we decided that we need another one.

The public have sent in hundreds of suggestions for the new tram's name and the winner will be announced at the unveiling in June. Although Tony has said the winner has already been decided, we asked you for some more suggestions to see if the decision could be swayed.

Read More
National Fish and Chip Day 2023: 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Preston a...
Tony Nelson, owner of the Hot Potato Tram in Preston, is asking the public for a name for another tram which is currently being builtTony Nelson, owner of the Hot Potato Tram in Preston, is asking the public for a name for another tram which is currently being built
Tony Nelson, owner of the Hot Potato Tram in Preston, is asking the public for a name for another tram which is currently being built
Most Popular

We asked and you delivered!

Here are some of the names you came up with:

Stuart Inglis: “Spud 2”.

Sarah Clarkson Dilworth: “Spudman!”

Wilkinson’s Catering Trailers are in charge of building the new tramWilkinson’s Catering Trailers are in charge of building the new tram
Wilkinson’s Catering Trailers are in charge of building the new tram

Michala Pickering: “Spud licious.”

Colin Whittle: “Spuds deep.”

Alisha Mcdonald: “Pie puddings and peas.”

Paul Simpson Cryer: “Spuds & Stuff.”

Janet Greenwood: “Spudelicious.”

Lisa Jane: “Spuddier.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shelley Parr: “The Hot Potato Tram should name it Lewis after it’s number one fan.”

Colin Bamber: “Double spudder.”

Adam Midgley: “Spuddy McSpuddyFace.”

Related topics:Preston