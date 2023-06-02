Prestonians serve up some interesting names for Hot Potato Tram’s pending sibling
Due to its popularity, the Hot Potato Tram, which is also known as the Guild Tram, has decided to ‘spud’ out by having another tram built by Prestonian Mike Wilkinson of Wilkinson’s Catering Trailers. Former sales manager for Carlsberg, Tony took over the business with with his sons Harley and Jake in 2020 after the tragic death of former owner Keith 'Spudman' Roberts.Tony told the Post: “We have decided that we need another hot potato tram. The one in Preston is going to remain on the flag market and will continue to be called the Guild Tram but we are going to start doing a load of events and festivals so we decided that we need another one.
The public have sent in hundreds of suggestions for the new tram's name and the winner will be announced at the unveiling in June. Although Tony has said the winner has already been decided, we asked you for some more suggestions to see if the decision could be swayed.
We asked and you delivered!
Here are some of the names you came up with:
Stuart Inglis: “Spud 2”.
Sarah Clarkson Dilworth: “Spudman!”
Michala Pickering: “Spud licious.”
Colin Whittle: “Spuds deep.”
Alisha Mcdonald: “Pie puddings and peas.”
Paul Simpson Cryer: “Spuds & Stuff.”
Janet Greenwood: “Spudelicious.”
Lisa Jane: “Spuddier.”
Shelley Parr: “The Hot Potato Tram should name it Lewis after it’s number one fan.”
Colin Bamber: “Double spudder.”
Adam Midgley: “Spuddy McSpuddyFace.”