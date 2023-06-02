Due to its popularity, the Hot Potato Tram, which is also known as the Guild Tram, has decided to ‘spud’ out by having another tram built by Prestonian Mike Wilkinson of Wilkinson’s Catering Trailers. Former sales manager for Carlsberg, Tony took over the business with with his sons Harley and Jake in 2020 after the tragic death of former owner Keith 'Spudman' Roberts.Tony told the Post: “We have decided that we need another hot potato tram. The one in Preston is going to remain on the flag market and will continue to be called the Guild Tram but we are going to start doing a load of events and festivals so we decided that we need another one.