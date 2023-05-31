Due to its popularity Tony Nelson, owner of popular Hot Potato Tram which is also known as the Guild Tram, has decided to ‘spud’ out by having another tram built by Prestonian Mike Wilkinson. The public have sent in hundreds of suggestions for the new tram's name and the winner will be announced at the unveiling in June. The Potato Tram, which is a firm favourite with locals and commuters, has been serving up its famed ‘spuds and parched peas’ from the city's Flag Market for many years, recently took up residence next to the Wallace and Gromit statue at Preston’s indoor market on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It also serves up traditional homemade soups, breakfasts and hot and cold drinks much to the delight of many Prestonians.

A former sales manager for Carlsberg, Tony took over the business with with his sons Harley and Jake in 2020 after the tragic death of former owner Keith 'Spudman' Roberts. He told the Post: “We have decided that we need another hot potato tram. The one in Preston is going to remain on the flag market and will continue to be called the Guild Tram but we are going to start doing a load of events and festivals so we decided that we need another one. We need a name. We put a post out to our followers on Facebook and TikTok and we have actually decided on one but we are keeping it under wraps until we do the unveiling at the beginning of June. We have had some real wacky bizarre names such as Spudy Mac Spudface. We are well underway with the tram being built and are looking forward to the unveiling at the beginning of June.”

The Hot Potato Tram (pictured) in Preston is getting a sibling van and is on the lookout for a name

Wilkinson’s Catering Trailers are in charge of the new build. Managing director of the company, Michael Williamson, added: “When Tony came knocking it was a very proud moment for us. We want to do a first class job for him and the people of Preston.”If you think you have what it takes to sway Tony’s decision on the new name, visit the Hot Potato Tram Facebook page.

Tony Nelson, owner of popular Hot Potato Tram has decided to get another tram for festivals and other events