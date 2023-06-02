News you can trust since 1886
National Fish and Chip Day 2023: 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Preston according to Google reviews

It’s Friday, the sun is shining and it’s National Fish and Chip Day, so what better way to celebrate than with a chippy tea!
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:55 BST

The Post has rounded up 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Preston according to Google reviews.

Chippy tea anyone?

The celebration of the nation's favourite dish - National Fish and Chip Day is today (June 2)

1. These are the the best chippies in Preston according their Google ratings

The celebration of the nation's favourite dish - National Fish and Chip Day is today (June 2) Photo: Christopher Furlong

The Wee Chippy, 54 Holme Slack Lane, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 96 Google reviews

2. Wee Chippy

The Wee Chippy, 54 Holme Slack Lane, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 96 Google reviews Photo: Google

Goosnargh Chippy, 855 Whittingham Lane, was rated 4.7 from 114 Google reviews

3. Goosnargh Chippy

Goosnargh Chippy, 855 Whittingham Lane, was rated 4.7 from 114 Google reviews Photo: Google

Bill & Bens Chippy, 25 Maitland Street, was rated 4.7 out of 269 Google reviews

4. Bill & Bens Chippy

Bill & Bens Chippy, 25 Maitland Street, was rated 4.7 out of 269 Google reviews Photo: Google

