It’s Friday, the sun is shining and it’s National Fish and Chip Day, so what better way to celebrate than with a chippy tea!
The Post has rounded up 19 of the best fish and chip shops in Preston according to Google reviews.
1. These are the the best chippies in Preston according their Google ratings
The celebration of the nation's favourite dish - National Fish and Chip Day is today (June 2) Photo: Christopher Furlong
2. Wee Chippy
The Wee Chippy, 54 Holme Slack Lane, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 96 Google reviews Photo: Google
3. Goosnargh Chippy
Goosnargh Chippy, 855 Whittingham Lane, was rated 4.7 from 114 Google reviews Photo: Google
4. Bill & Bens Chippy
Bill & Bens Chippy, 25 Maitland Street, was rated 4.7 out of 269 Google reviews Photo: Google