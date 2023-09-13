Watch more videos on Shots!

Champion boxer Tyson Fury’s recent Netflix show, which followed himself, his wife Paris and their six children at home in Morecambe, proved to be a major hit with audiences across the country.

Now it is hoped the same success can be replicated with his brother Tommy, 24, who appeared on At Home With The Furys alongside his fiance Molly Mae, also 24.

The Sun has this week reported that Netflix is teeing up a similar fly-on-the-wall show about the younger boxer’s private life – particularly his relationship with Molly-Mae – and his professional life, which is in the spotlight at the moment due to his upcoming fight with rapper KSI.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are reportedly set to get their own fly-on-the-wall Netflix show. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A TV insider told the Sun said: “Tommy’s appearance in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys had bosses at the streaming service wondering whether Tyson’s brother was worth a show in his own right.

“Then, when the documentary turned out to be so popular, that cemented the idea in their minds.”

Tommy first rose to fame on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019 where he met his fiance Molly Mae; the couple had their daughter, Bambi, in January and became enagaged over the summer.

Tommy poses for a photo with their Title Belt after defeating Jake Paul in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

As well as appearing in At Home With The Furys, Tommy has also been garnering plenty of media attention himself recently as his fight with KSI is edging closer and closer – it takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester on October 14.