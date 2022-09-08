News you can trust since 1886
Preston Royal visit: 15 pictures from the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of Avenham Park

Prince Edward and his wife Countess Sophie unveiled a plaque celebrating the completion of the restoration of the park.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:31 pm

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, went on a tour of the city on Wednesday, stopping off at a host of Preston landmarks.

The couple circulated Miller park greeting a range of local community groups and unveiling a plaque commemorating their visiting and celebrating the park’s restoration.

Here are the best bits of the Royals meeting Preston people at Miller Park.

1. wlep news edward sophie 34vv nw.JPG

The Countess meets sleeping day old baby

Photo: Neil Cross

2. wlep news edward sophie 36j nw.JPG

The Countess meets Preston sports teams

Photo: Neil Cross

3. wlep news edward sophie 34 nw.JPG

The Royals were greeted with flowers from Preston locals

Photo: Neil Cross

4. wlep news edward sophie 34g nw.JPG

This coach wanted players on their best behaviour in front of the Countess

Photo: Neil Cross

