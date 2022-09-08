Preston Royal visit: 15 pictures from the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of Avenham Park
Prince Edward and his wife Countess Sophie unveiled a plaque celebrating the completion of the restoration of the park.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:31 pm
Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, went on a tour of the city on Wednesday, stopping off at a host of Preston landmarks.
The couple circulated Miller park greeting a range of local community groups and unveiling a plaque commemorating their visiting and celebrating the park’s restoration.
Here are the best bits of the Royals meeting Preston people at Miller Park.
Page 1 of 4