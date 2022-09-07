News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Preston Royal visit: These were the scenes as The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited city as part of Jubilee celebrations

Preston gave the Earl and Countess of Wessex a right Royal welcome when they visited the city on Wednesday.

By Adam Lord
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:39 pm

They made the trip to Lancashire to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and 20 years of Preston as a city.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones visited Preston Market, meeting with Nick Park at the Wallace and Gromit statue before heading to Avenham and Miller Parks.

Here’s the best of our pictures from our photographer Neil Cross.

1. Royal Visit

Prince Edward meets some youngsters on his visit to the city

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Royal Visit

There was sadly no Greggs stop for the Royals on their trip to Preston...

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Royal Visit

Prince Edward and Sophie take a closer look at the Wallace and Gromit statue.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Royal Visit

Youngsters welcome the Royal couple to the city

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Neil CrossPrestonLancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 6