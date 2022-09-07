Preston Royal visit: These were the scenes as The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited city as part of Jubilee celebrations
Preston gave the Earl and Countess of Wessex a right Royal welcome when they visited the city on Wednesday.
They made the trip to Lancashire to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and 20 years of Preston as a city.
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones visited Preston Market, meeting with Nick Park at the Wallace and Gromit statue before heading to Avenham and Miller Parks.
Here’s the best of our pictures from our photographer Neil Cross.
Page 1 of 6