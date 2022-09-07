Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, went on a tour of the city on Wednesday, stopping off at a host of Preston landmarks.

The royal couple spent time at the city’s indoor market, chatting with stall holders and customers, before getting a guided tour from creator Nick Park of the nearby Wallace and Gromit statue.

Preston was granted city status as part of The Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002 - becoming England's 50th city during the 50th year of Her Majesty's reign.

Prince Edward meets some youngsters on his visit to the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Earl and Countess smiled and shook the hands of Preston’s locals and made conversation about the markets and the different produce on offer.

Many of the public were shocked to see the royals and hadn’t expected to meet them on their daily shop.

One told us the Post: “I came on market for some sausages and look who I bump into, Prince Edward and Sophie.”

Children from schools in the area were also thrilled to see the Royals, as they waved British flags and gathered outside the market.

Prince Edward meets the crowds

The royal couple then ventured around the market separately taking on all of the shops inside, all of which are run by local Preston businesses. The Earl and Countess had also been keen to try what the stalls had on offer, with stall holders saying the Countess had sampled a oat flat-white and the Earl being treated to Lancashire cheese.

Wallace and Gromit creator and Preston native Nick Park then spoke with the Royals as they sat together on the famous Wallace and Gromit bench located outside the market. The trio share a laugher as they discussed some of the Wrong Trousers duo’s most famous moments.

Next on the Royal’s itinerary was the unveiling of a plague to commemorate today’s visit and celebrate the completion of the restoration of Avenham and Miller Parks.

Prince Edward and Sophie take a closer look at the Wallace and Gromit statue.

The Earl and Countness then mucked in with a spot of gardening, as they were handed spades to bury trees central in the park for a quick photo.

Miller park was filled with children, sportspeople, and community groups from all across Preston, and everyone was keen to meet the Royal pair. The couple shook hands of spectators and engaged in conversation about the community.

Police and the Royal’s private security accompanied the couple around the park as they performed their meet and greet to the event attendees.

One man told us: “It’s lovely to see the family, they are all just lovely and you don’t expect them to want to talk to everyone but they do.”

Prince Edward visits Pickles of Preston in the market.

As the plague was unveiled, observers cheered and the couple left the park waving and smiling as the sun shone across the park. The event was packed out and the people of Preston were delighted to see the Royal pair.

The day concluded just before 3pm on the sunny September afternoon as crowds dispersed after the departure of the Royals.

Gail and David Maudsley.