Preston pharmacies: the top rated pharmacies in and around Preston in 2023 – as rated by patients

How does your pharmacy compare to others across the city according to those who use the services?
By Andy Moffatt
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their pharmacy, and these are the highest rated across Preston according to patients who have used the sites.

Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they rate across Preston.

These are the top rated pharmacies in and around Preston.

1. Preston pharmacies

These are the top rated pharmacies in and around Preston. Photo: Google Maps

Preston Pharmacy in Longsands Lane, has an average rating of 5 from 3 reviews.

2. Preston Pharmacy

Preston Pharmacy in Longsands Lane, has an average rating of 5 from 3 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Cohen’s Chemist in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall has an average rating of 1 from 3 reviews.

3. Cohen's Chemists

Cohen’s Chemist in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall has an average rating of 1 from 3 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Cottam Lane Pharmacy in Ashton, has an average rating of 4.5 from 4 reviews.

4. Cottam Lane Pharmacy

Cottam Lane Pharmacy in Ashton, has an average rating of 4.5 from 4 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

