Preston pharmacies: the top rated pharmacies in and around Preston in 2023 – as rated by patients
How does your pharmacy compare to others across the city according to those who use the services?
By Andy Moffatt
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their pharmacy, and these are the highest rated across Preston according to patients who have used the sites.
Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they rate across Preston.
