17 of the highest-rated dentists in Preston according to Google reviews

Whether it’s the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

By Jon Peake
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:43 BST

With that in mind we found the 17 highest-rated dentists in the Preston area according to reviews from patients on Google.

All have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 or 5 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order here they are ...

Holly Dental Practice on Moor Park Avenue has a 5 out of 5 rating from 99 Google reviews

2. Holly Dental Practice

Holly Dental Practice on Moor Park Avenue has a 5 out of 5 rating from 99 Google reviews Photo: Google

London Road Dental Care on London Road has a 5 out of 5 rating from 79 Google reviews

3. London Road Dental Care

London Road Dental Care on London Road has a 5 out of 5 rating from 79 Google reviews Photo: Google

The Waterside Dental Clinic on Riversway Business Park, Navigation Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 61 Google reviews

4. The Waterside Dental Clinic

The Waterside Dental Clinic on Riversway Business Park, Navigation Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 61 Google reviews Photo: owner

