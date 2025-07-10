Preston Olympian Holly Bradshaw says she's "besotted" with newborn son

Lancashire Olympian Holly Bradshaw has spoken of how “besotted" she is with her newborn son.

Preston born pole vaulter Holly, 33, yesterday took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of her newborn son alongside some heartfelt words

The Olympic gold medalist, who grew up in Chorley, announced she had given birth to her and husband Paul Bradshaw’s first child last week.

Last Friday, former Parklands High School and Runshaw College pupil Holly shared a photo of her hand grasping a tiny babies to her Instagram page.

In the caption, Holly told her 25.3k followers:“We are in love ❤️

“Never has anyone been so unbelievably perfect!

“Welcome to the world Sebastian Christopher Bradshaw. Born 2nd July at 19.42 weighing in at 7.12lbs ✨”

L: Holly Bradshaw with her newborn son Sebastian. R: Holly competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics. | various

Just yesterday, the now retired Olympian - who also co-owns the speciality coffee cart Ookin - provided an update on how her first week as a mum of one has gone.

Holly shared photos of Sebastian on her chest, Paul’s chest, and in a pram at an Ookin event

In the caption she wrote: “One week today this little miracle entered our lives ✨

“Safe to say myself and @paul_bradshaw88 are absolutely besotted with the little guy - he is more perfect and has brought us more love than I ever thought was humanly possible!

“Sometimes we just stare at him and wonder how we created such a perfect little boy

“He’s even had a day trip out to his first Ookin event! Be on the machine in no time 😜”

In the comments, various star athletes offered their congratulations to Holly, who retired from competitive pole vaulting following the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Dina Asher Smith: “😍😍 oh this is adorable!!! So happy for you ♥️”

Denise Lewis: “ ❤️”

Eilish McColgan: “ ❤️❤️❤️”

Bianca Williams: “😍❤️”

Jessie Knight: “🥺🥰🥰”

Katerina Stefanidi: “ ❤️❤️❤️”