Preston music scene: Memorial gig for Action Records legend Allan Atkinson to be held at The Continental

Who was Allan Atkinson?

Allan was instrumental to the launch of Preston’s staple record store Action Records, which first began life as a stall in Blackpool in 1979. After a move to Church Street in Preston, where it has stayed ever since, it soon became one of the county’s most legendary music stores.

Following the news of his death, hundreds of tributes were paid online, with people sharing memories of Allen and passing on their condolences to his loved ones.

What can you expect at the memorial gig?

A gig in celebration of Allan will be held on Saturday, April 8 at The Continental on South Meadow Lane, PR1 8JP. Doors will open at 7pm and the night is expected to end at 11pm.

There will be performances from Preston based Gothic Americana band The Hellfire Preachers, Southern Country Rock outfit The Violet Hours, Preston post-punk band Ginnel, and Chorley singer-songwriter Jackson Ward.

All proceeds from the gig are going to St Catherine’s Hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care across Central Lancashire, as Allan himself received care from the charity in his final weeks.

Action Record’s owner and longterm friend of Allan since the 1960s, Gordon Gibson said: “The people that are involved in this memorial gig are all friends, we just think Allan turned a lot of people onto a lot of music, and did a lot to support local musicians, so everybody wants to celebrate his life really. It would be good if people could come along for a farewell but in a celebratory way. It will be hard, it’s still quite raw talking about him, especially for his family, but we just want to celebrate the fact that he was here and that he did so much for music in Preston, he was one of the great supporters from the very beginning.”

