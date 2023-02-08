Derian House warns “Don’t look down!” in launch of new daredevil challenges to raise money for the Chorley charity

The Chorley-based charity, which has to raise £6 million every year to continue caring for children with life-limiting illnesses, has come up with a raft of bucket list-worthy challenges for its 30th anniversary.

What events can you take part in?

Skydives have been a staple in the charity’s fundraising calendar, with almost 200 people jumping out of a plane since 2021, but this year the charity says it is “raising the stakes!” Thrill-seekers can now take a leap of faith in a bungee jump or face their fears and abseil over a 160ft drop in new ‘Dare for Derian’ challenge throughout July.

Derian House launches a new set of dare-devil fundraising challenges for 2023. Pictured: John Johnson's Dive for Derian 2022.

For those who would prefer to keep their feet on the ground, there is also a seven-mile Morecambe Bay Walk, taking place on Saturday, May 27. Last year, 180 Derian House supporters took part in the trek from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands, raising £15,232.

How to take part:

Dare for Derian and Morecambe Bay Walk are free to ente, supporters just need to raise sponsorship.

Get involved at https://www.d erianhouse.co.uk/events/ .

What do previous participants say?

He said: “Derian House is an amazing charity that needs so much help and, although I’m not good with heights at all, I jumped out of a plane for them. I was nervous and anxious about the skydive, but when I got in the plane all that disappeared. If you’re thinking about doing something daring for Derian, just do it! It was the best thing I’ve ever done.”

What does the charity say?

Kerry Pritchard, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “This year we are upping the ante and challenging our supporters with not one, but three spine-tingling challenges! Whether it's diving out of a plane, abseiling, or bungee jumping, the choice is yours. If that isn’t thrilling enough - you can take them all on!

“And if heights aren’t for you, the annual Morecambe Bay Walk is not only a great day out, but it raises vital funding for the 400 families that Derian House looks after.