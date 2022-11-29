"He will always be missed": Legend of Preston's Action Records, Allan Atkinson, dies

Allan Atkinson passed away on Saturday, November 26 following a short illness, and leaves behind his wife, Pat, and children.

Allan was instrumental to the launch of Preston’s staple record store Action Records, which first began life on a stall in Blackpool in 1979 but after a move to Church Street in Preston, soon became one of the county’s must legendary music stores, staying in the city ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing Allan’s passing on Facebook, Action Record’s owner, Gordon Gibson wrote: “It is with a sad heart that I have to announce the death of my oldest friend and colleague Allan Atkinson who passed away peacefully on Saturday morning after a short illness.

Preston icon Allan Atkinson has sadly passed away. Above: he is pictured, left, in the early 80s.

“Our thoughts go out to Pat and their family and his many close friends.

"I first met Allan around 1973 when we were waiting for a bus back from a Hawkwind gig in Blackburn and our friendship has continued ever since. It was with his help and knowledge of music that I managed to set up Action Records and keep it going all these years. His large character was and will always be part of the shop. He will always be missed by us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Action Records post announcing Allan’s passing was inundated with hundreds of users sharing their memories of him and their condolences to family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous tributes have been left for Allan, many noting his lovely character, dry wit and impressive music knowledge.

Craig Forshaw wrote: “Ah man. Absolutely gutted. What a legend and a lovely bloke. Top top man. Kept us in check with dry humour and witty responses. RIP Allan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Rossiter said: “Alan was a true gent and will be sadly missed. Thoughts for his family at this time.”

Emma Bridger commented: “That’s such sad news…have very fond memories of Allan from all the years I visited Action… sending love to his family and friends”

Advertisement Hide Ad