"He will always be missed": Legend of Preston's Action Records, Allan Atkinson, dies
A legend of the Preston music scene has sadly passed away, with many tributes since coming in for the “large character” who “will always be missed.”
Allan Atkinson passed away on Saturday, November 26 following a short illness, and leaves behind his wife, Pat, and children.
Allan was instrumental to the launch of Preston’s staple record store Action Records, which first began life on a stall in Blackpool in 1979 but after a move to Church Street in Preston, soon became one of the county’s must legendary music stores, staying in the city ever since.
Announcing Allan’s passing on Facebook, Action Record’s owner, Gordon Gibson wrote: “It is with a sad heart that I have to announce the death of my oldest friend and colleague Allan Atkinson who passed away peacefully on Saturday morning after a short illness.
“Our thoughts go out to Pat and their family and his many close friends.
"I first met Allan around 1973 when we were waiting for a bus back from a Hawkwind gig in Blackburn and our friendship has continued ever since. It was with his help and knowledge of music that I managed to set up Action Records and keep it going all these years. His large character was and will always be part of the shop. He will always be missed by us.”
The Action Records post announcing Allan’s passing was inundated with hundreds of users sharing their memories of him and their condolences to family and friends.
Craig Forshaw wrote: “Ah man. Absolutely gutted. What a legend and a lovely bloke. Top top man. Kept us in check with dry humour and witty responses. RIP Allan.”
Andy Rossiter said: “Alan was a true gent and will be sadly missed. Thoughts for his family at this time.”
Emma Bridger commented: “That’s such sad news…have very fond memories of Allan from all the years I visited Action… sending love to his family and friends”
Meanwhile, David Hegarty wrote: “Sorry to hear that. Was a lovely guy, who knew so much about music; bought many a record from him over the years. I’m sure he’ll be sadly missed.”