Preston GPs: the top rated GP practices in and around Preston in 2023 – as rated by patients

How does your GP compare to others across the city according to those who use the services?

By Andy Moffatt
Published 20th May 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 15:01 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, and these are the highest rated across Preston according to patients who have used the sites.

Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they rate across Preston.

1. Preston GPs

These are the top rated GPs in and around Newcastle. Photo: Google Maps

North Preston Medical Practice @ Broadway Surgery in Broadway, Fulwood, has an average rating of 4.36 from 11 reviews.

2. North Preston Medical Practice @ Broadway Surgery

North Preston Medical Practice @ Broadway Surgery in Broadway, Fulwood, has an average rating of 4.36 from 11 reviews.

Ribbleton Medical Centre, in Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton, has an average rating of 4.41 from 12 reviews.

3. Ribbleton Medical Centre

Ribbleton Medical Centre, in Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton, has an average rating of 4.41 from 12 reviews.

New Longton Surgery, Churchside, New Longton, has an average rating of 5 from 1 review.

4. New Longton Surgery

New Longton Surgery, Churchside, New Longton, has an average rating of 5 from 1 review.

