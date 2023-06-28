What is the event?

Reggae Gone Viral and The Riva Showbar have announced that the first annual Preston Music Festival is taking place in the heart of Preston on August 25 and 26, and say this two-day event will be full of fun and entertainment for people of all ages.

What activities are taking place?

Preston Music Festival is coming to the city in August. Image:Josh Durham on Unsplash

On the Friday (August 25), the festival kicks off at noon with a sound clash battle followed by a night of live musical entertainment. Starting at 7pm and ending well past midnight, organisers promise there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Then on the Saturday (August 26), there will be an “epic all-day event” that brings together foodies, music lovers, and people of all ages. The day party will feature some of the best street food vendors and local restaurants, offering a variety of food and drink options. There will also be a host of activities, including a sound clash, a vendors market, and a fan zone with games including a domino tournament.

But the main attraction of the day will be the evening concert starting at 7pm with a lineup of local, national, and international acts from a variety of musical styles.

Confirmed performers across the weekend so far include Don Carlos, DJ Black Scorpio of the Bridge in Jamaica, Bushman, Nesbeth, Geo (son of Don Carlos), Nature Ellis, and Magic Flute.

What do organisers say?

A spokesperson for Reggae Gone Vira and The Riva Showbar said: "We are thrilled to bring the first annual Preston Music Festival to downtown Preston. This event is a celebration of music, food, and community, and we can't wait to share it with everyone.

"The first annual Preston Music Festival promises to be a weekend to remember, so mark your calendars and join us for this exciting event."

How to get tickets?

Tickets have been available since May 12 and can be purchased online or at the festival door the day of the event.