News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Preston events: the first ever Preston Music Festival is taking place this summer featuring reggae star Don Carlos

A city centre event which promises to celebrate music, food, and community is being held for the first time this summer.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

What is the event?

Reggae Gone Viral and The Riva Showbar have announced that the first annual Preston Music Festival is taking place in the heart of Preston on August 25 and 26, and say this two-day event will be full of fun and entertainment for people of all ages.

What activities are taking place?

Preston Music Festival is coming to the city in August. Image:Josh Durham on UnsplashPreston Music Festival is coming to the city in August. Image:Josh Durham on Unsplash
Preston Music Festival is coming to the city in August. Image:Josh Durham on Unsplash
Most Popular

On the Friday (August 25), the festival kicks off at noon with a sound clash battle followed by a night of live musical entertainment. Starting at 7pm and ending well past midnight, organisers promise there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then on the Saturday (August 26), there will be an “epic all-day event” that brings together foodies, music lovers, and people of all ages. The day party will feature some of the best street food vendors and local restaurants, offering a variety of food and drink options. There will also be a host of activities, including a sound clash, a vendors market, and a fan zone with games including a domino tournament.

But the main attraction of the day will be the evening concert starting at 7pm with a lineup of local, national, and international acts from a variety of musical styles.

Confirmed performers across the weekend so far include Don Carlos, DJ Black Scorpio of the Bridge in Jamaica, Bushman, Nesbeth, Geo (son of Don Carlos), Nature Ellis, and Magic Flute.

Read More
Housing Census 2021: Homeownership levels across Preston, Chorley and South Ribb...

What do organisers say?

A spokesperson for Reggae Gone Vira and The Riva Showbar said: "We are thrilled to bring the first annual Preston Music Festival to downtown Preston. This event is a celebration of music, food, and community, and we can't wait to share it with everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The first annual Preston Music Festival promises to be a weekend to remember, so mark your calendars and join us for this exciting event."

How to get tickets?

Tickets have been available since May 12 and can be purchased online or at the festival door the day of the event.

For more information, visit the festival website at www.prestonmusicfestival.com.

Related topics:PrestonTickets