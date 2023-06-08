The Preston chippies with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Preston chippies have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award …

The 'elite' chippies in Preston with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings

Andreas 89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston

Barton Takeaway 637 Garstang Road, Preston

Bill 'n' Ben's 25 Maitland Street, Preston

