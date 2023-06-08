News you can trust since 1886
Preston 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest chippies in Preston that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings - June 2023

The Preston chippies with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.
By Jon Peake
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Preston chippies have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award …

Below are the 'elite' chippies in Preston with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings

1. The 'elite' chippies in Preston with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings

Below are the 'elite' chippies in Preston with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings Photo: Google

89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston

2. Andreas

89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston Photo: Google

637 Garstang Road, Preston

3. Barton Takeaway

637 Garstang Road, Preston Photo: Google

25 Maitland Street, Preston

4. Bill 'n' Ben's

25 Maitland Street, Preston Photo: Google

