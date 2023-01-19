When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A resident cat nuzzling your leg while you dip into a bag of dry-roasted peanuts? Well, maybe not the last one.

Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 26 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Preston according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in reviews.

In no particular order, here they are ...

26 of the highest-rated "friendly" pubs and bars in Preston

The Moorbrook on North Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 451 Google reviews

The Hand & Dagger Inn on Treales Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 776 Google reviews

The Stags Head on Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 685 Google reviews