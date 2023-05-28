News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Preston Caribbean Carnival: Sunshine, bass-heavy beats, and jerk chicken

On a day when Preston came together to celebrate its strong Caribbean heritage and community spirit, the thing which stood out the most was the proliferation of smiling faces. That and the sunshine.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 16:45 BST

Heading onto the city, it was impossible not to spot the pockets of revellers on their way to Moor Park for this year’s Preston Caribbean Carnival owing to their fabulous sartorial choices and the bounce in their step. And, as the crowds neared Deepdale, the thump of bass assured them they were heading in the right direction.

After the official ribbon was cut and the carnival declared open, the army of floats was finally let loose, the lively soundtrack of steel drums and saxophones punctuated by raucous DJ sets. Brigades of floral dancers followed, their colourful streamers billowing behind them as they whipped and shimmied against a backdrop gradually bathed in light as the sun emerged from behind the stubborn clouds of the early morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The atmosphere was joyous as family and friends picked out loved ones in the parade, waving enthusiastically before wandering down to the other end of the park for some food. As one would expect, a feast of jerk chicken and rice, curried goat, and plantain awaited them, glitzy kids’ rides blinking in the background.

Preston Caribbean CarnivalPreston Caribbean Carnival
Preston Caribbean Carnival
Most Popular

As families gathered on the grass, bottles of sun cream emerged just as the band kicked into life. With a cold can of ginger beer in hand, there was no happier place to be on a Sunday afternoon.

Related topics:PrestonCaribbeanDeepdale