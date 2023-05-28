Preston Caribbean Carnival: Sunshine, bass-heavy beats, and jerk chicken

Heading onto the city, it was impossible not to spot the pockets of revellers on their way to Moor Park for this year’s Preston Caribbean Carnival owing to their fabulous sartorial choices and the bounce in their step. And, as the crowds neared Deepdale, the thump of bass assured them they were heading in the right direction.

After the official ribbon was cut and the carnival declared open, the army of floats was finally let loose, the lively soundtrack of steel drums and saxophones punctuated by raucous DJ sets. Brigades of floral dancers followed, their colourful streamers billowing behind them as they whipped and shimmied against a backdrop gradually bathed in light as the sun emerged from behind the stubborn clouds of the early morning.

The atmosphere was joyous as family and friends picked out loved ones in the parade, waving enthusiastically before wandering down to the other end of the park for some food. As one would expect, a feast of jerk chicken and rice, curried goat, and plantain awaited them, glitzy kids’ rides blinking in the background.

Preston Caribbean Carnival