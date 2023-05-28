News you can trust since 1886
Chipping Steam Fair: 18 fabulous pictures on a gloriously sunny opening day in Lancashire

Chipping Steam Fair opened for the Bank Holiday weekend yesterday (Saturday) on a beautiful, sunny day.
By Jon Peake
Published 28th May 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 11:56 BST

Running on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 27-29) at the Green Lane Showground, Chipping, in Preston, the steam fair is expected to see thousands of enthusiastic visitors over the course of the three-day event.

With hundreds of exhibits, an artisan market, live music and dancing into the night, beer tent, arena entertainment, trophy presentation and the stunning steam engines, plus plenty to do for the youngsters, there is absolutely loads to see and do if you fancy popping along.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard took some fabulous pictures yesterday – here they are …

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023

1. Chipping Steam Fair

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023

2. Chipping Steam Fair

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023

3. Chipping Steam Fair

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023

4. Chipping Steam Fair

Chipping Steam Fair, Saturday 27th May 2023 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

