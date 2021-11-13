Preston Cancer Research UK supporter named Tesco Race for Life ambassador

Each year, Suzie Alves encourages over 250 of her colleagues to partake in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, helping the store on Blackpool Road to boast one of the largest employee participation rates for the event.

Suzie also enthusiastically takes on responsibility for the logistics for her store – ordering the t-shirts and accessories, keeping her colleagues hydrated throughout the day, and always conducting a pre-event conga across the sea front.

Following each Race for Life event, Suzie also hosts an after-party for her colleagues including food, drinks, and a goodie bags.

Tesco Race for Life Hero Award winner Suzie Alves receives her award from area manager Ian Hamer and her colleagues at Blackpool Road Tesco Express. Picture: George Carrick Photography

Jason Tarry, UK CEO at Tesco said: “Celebrating 20 years of partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life is a momentous occasion for everyone at Tesco. Tesco and Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life are celebrating 20 years in partnership. Since 2002, over £60m has been contributed to Cancer Research UK.

More than 400,000 colleagues and customers have taken part in Race for Life events and we hope it can continue for many more years to come.

“We’re so proud of the work that colleagues, customers and suppliers have done throughout the partnership to make it a success. Without their continued dedication and support we wouldn’t have achieved the £60m milestone. Together, we will make a difference in the fight against cancer.”

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating this partnership milestone with Tesco. The success of our partnership over the last 20 years has been thanks to the support Tesco colleagues, customers and suppliers have given Race for Life, and we want to say a huge thank you to them for their unwavering dedication and commitment. All the money raised will help fund vital research to save more lives, and we hope everyone feels incredibly proud of this achievement.”

Throughout the years of the partnership, colleagues across the UK have held fundraising events in store, taken part in race events and encouraged customers to donate to support life-saving research. Tesco suppliers have also played their part, giving donations to the charity through various products in-store. The money contributed through those activities helps support Cancer Research UK’s vital work to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.