Pop star Jess Glynne is heading to Lancashire this weekend and she has posted a message to fans ahead of the gig.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Jess Glynne is headling the iMEP Music Festival which takes place at Accrington Cricket Club this Saturday.

The 34-year-old star whose had eight number one hits including ‘Rather Be’, ‘Hold My Hand’, and ‘I’ll Be There’, posted a video on her Instagram ahead of her Lancashire trip with a message to all her fans.

Jess Glynne is performing in Accrington on September 21. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images. | Getty Images

In the video Jess told her 837k followers: “Hello people, it’s Jess Glynn here. Firstly, I’m so grateful for such an incredible summer so thank you to everyone who showed up to my shows, it’s been a freaking time!

“Secondly, I’ve got one more show left and that is in Lancashire. That’s like probably my closure show in 2024.

“You can get your tickets at ticketmaster and yeah I can’t wait! I’m at the iMEP, the iMEp arena in Lancashire. My last show, let’s turn up, it’s going to be the last show of the summer! I love you all and thank you again.”

London born Jess will be taking to the iMEP stage at 9pm on Saturday, finishing off a day featuring music from a whole host of musical stars.

Kicking off the festival at 6pm, will be the dynamic duo Maurice Mallone and Cassie Mochan, who have recently wowed crowds at The Edinburgh Fringe, before pop star Robyn Regan takes to the stage at 6:30pm and the Liverpool-based boy band, The Kairos, at 7pm.

Star of The Pussycat Dolls, Kimberly Wyatt, will then perform two DJ sets (7:30pm and 8:30pm) and in between these there will be a performance from Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot.

Alongside the music there will be a number of street food stalls for people to enjoy, ranging from nachos and burritos, to Dutch, Thai and Greek food, plus many more.

There will also be several bars open on the night serving beer, wine and spirits, while for those with a sweet tooth, there will be cakes on offer from Finch Bakery and ice cream from Mrs Dowsons.

A limited tickets are remaining for the event, starting at £50, and can be purchased here.

Tickets will be on sale until 7pm on Saturday, September 21.