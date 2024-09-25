Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a teenage boy who has been missing from home for more than a week.

Charlie Murray, 15, was last seen around Lytham and St Annes last Tuesday (September 17), with the last reported sighting of the teenager at around 1.30pm.

He is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 10in tall and has brown wavy hair.

Charlie Murray, 15, was last seen in Lytham at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 17 | Merseyside Police

When last seen, he was wearing a blue and grey Nike tracksuit and a navy t-shirt, said Lancashire Police.

The force said Charlie also has links to Kirkby, near Liverpool.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see him, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe.”

You can also pass on any sightings to Merseyside Police by calling 101, or make a report online here.