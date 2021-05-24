Paw Patrol convoy down Morecambe promenade to remember Heysham explosion victim George Hinds

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, who died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.

George's Prom Convoy with trucks and cars decorated with his favourite Paw Patrol characters will go down Morecambe promenade on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 30 at 12pm.

SCS Logistics and George's family are working hard to organise the convoy.

On George's Prom Convoy Facebook page it said: "Thank you so much to everyone so far who has confirmed they are attending!

"We are working hard to confirm the start point and route and we will post all the details as soon as we can.

"Many people are asking about any decorations for the vehicles.....George loved Paw Patrol and the family have asked if people can decorate their vehicles relating to the characters!

"We will post some pictures on our Facebook page for anyone unsure of the characters!

"We are getting many questions asking if people can attend with cars or vans.

"The convoy is open to any vehicle.

"Can we ask that if you would like to join us for George's Prom Convoy on Sunday May 30, please confirm your attendance by emailing [email protected] or ring Craig on 07463162979."

"We have set up a go fund me page and asking anyone who would like to join the convoy, and anyone who would like to support this, to make a donation.

"The money raised will be used by the family to create a memorial garden for George."