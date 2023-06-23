The former Best Western Hotel in Charnock Richard closed suddenly in Febraury 2022, cancelling all upcoming weddings it was set to host and leaving many couples thousands out of pocket.

However in May this year, the Park Hall Hotel was acquired by Brilliant Hotels Group, who on social media yesterday (June 22), announced its reopening.

The post, which was also advertising for new job roles, was inundanted by comments from former customers of the hotel, expressing upset at the previous owners and asking about their refunds.

Brilliant Hotels promises to bring Park Hall Hotel back to its former glory.

Keen to find out more about the new owners instead, the Post has spoken to Brilliant Hotels about what they hope to do with the hotel and what they would say to those who lost out following its sudden closure…

To what extent has Park Hall Hotel re-opened?

The hotel has been partially open since early June; currently only one reception area is open with around 30 bedrooms.

The rest of the property is in need of a refurbishment, which it hopes to have completed by September in time for an official opening.

A month prior to this, will be the soft opening of the restaurant and bar, whilst the spa will reopen in October and a full event calender hopes to be in place from September up until Christmas.

What can you expect from the new Park Hall?

When the Post asked Brilliant Hotels what they would say to people who were wary of the hotel considering its past, they were keen to express that the reopening will be a new start for Park Hall and they hope to bring it back to its former glory.

The Brilliant Hotels spokesperson said: “We are a brand new company, we operate numerous hotels around the region, and we do it well, and that's what we want to bring to Park Hall. With the refurbishment programme that we're doing, we're relaunching the brands that everyone likes, you know, Park Hall itself's got a name in the area, we've got the restaurant, Mallards Bar, we've had numerous people asking about the spa and leisure facilities, and of course, the event spaces as well, so we are bringing all of that back. In terms of being wary, it's more of a positive outlook from our side that we are bringing those things back to a standard that people expect.”

Will Park Hall continue to host weddings?

The spokerson confirmed that the hotel will still host weddings once fully up and running.

They added: “That is something that hotels do, especially hotels that are very picturesque like Park Hall, it's got the lake outside, it's in a great setting, it'd be such a shame for it not to. Brilliant Hotels don't want the previous reputation to damage something fantastic that could happen in the future.”

What about those customers who lost out under the old owners?

The Brilliant Hotels’ spokesperson admits that whilst they were aware that there had been some fallout with the previous owners, they did not know the full extent until they posted on social media yesterday (June 22.) Shocked to see how upset people were online, Brilliant Hotels say they hope to do something to help.