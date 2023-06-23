When is Preston Weekender returning?

‘The Preston Weekender’, staged by Preston BID, with support from Preston City Council, is returning on August 11-13 with a full weekend of music and events on the city’s Flag Market.

What is the line-up for Friday’s event?

The Preston Weekender is returning between Friday, August 11 and Sunday, August 13.

Kick-starting the weekender is ‘The Friday Funk’, featuring:

-Björn Again: an international phenomenon who have performed over 5,500 shows in 72 countries, opened for Nirvana at Reading Festival, and played Glastonbury three times. According to ABBA’s Benny Andersson, “Björn Again are the closest you can get to seeing ABBA, who will never reform”.

-Brutus Gold’s Love Train: featuring 70s grooves, tongue-in-cheek humour, and a cast of quirky characters, organisers say Brutus and Co. will transport Preston back to the heady days of disco for one night only.

-Star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK ‘Ella Vaday’ will be getting the crowds warmed up with a party set.

From The Jam will be performing at the Sunday Showdown.

What is happening on Saturday?

On Saturday afternoon, the Flag Market will be home to the ‘Family Fiesta’, featuring a live stage show from CBeebies favourite Mr. Bloom and his friends, plus his ‘make and take’ workshop, game shows, magic, comedy and dancing, from 12-4.00pm.

At night, the square’s outdoor arena will transform in to a ‘club under the stars’ as it hosts a Ministry of Sound show, packed with club classics and dancefloor anthems from the nineties and noughties.

This will feature sets from Hacienda hero, Graeme Park, and production pioneers, Freemasons, who will be joined by Amanda Wilson. Plus, live performances from Julie McKnight, Dario G, JX, Baby D, Alex Party, 2 Funky 2 and N-Trance, poet Sam Sax and stage dancers.

Influential British punk rock band Buzzcocks

What is the line-up for Sunday Showdown?

The open-air gig on Sunday, August 13 will feature:

-From The Jam: band featuring Rick Buckler and Bruce Foxton, former members of The Jam, one of the all-time great British bands.

-Buzzcocks: formed in Bolton by Pete Shelley and Howard Devoto, one of the most influential bands to emerge in the initial wave of British punk rock.

-Space: a Liverpool-based multi-platinum selling band famed for their quirky, uplifting indie-pop tunes.

-Evil Blizzard: a charismatic band with a diverse musical range, featuring four bass players, and a singing drummer.

-Building Giants: Preston-based modern rock band with a loyal fanbase across the country.

-Deja Vega, Head Feeder, The Amber List, Hauspoints, Capital Riot, and Whinge will also be performing.

Peter Alexander, a member of ‘The Preston Weekender’ organising group, and owner of independent music venue, Blitz, has pulled the Sunday together to finish ‘The Weekender’ off in style.

Pete said: “The Preston Weekender is the one of the first city centre based events, in decades, that features such an exciting and varied line-up of performers.

“Preston has always been a cultivator for live music and the ‘Sunday Showdown’ will bring together acts who have headlined arenas and fuse them with outstanding regional bands, including those from our own city”.

“I would encourage people to grab their tickets and get along to the events; it’s a brilliant opportunity to enjoy some amazing acts on your doorstep, with tickets from just £10.00”.

How to get tickets?

Tickets for the Preston Weekender are available now at: https://www.theprestonweekender.com.

The organisers have committed to keeping ticket prices as reasonable as possible, with selected events being accessed by paying only a booking fee.