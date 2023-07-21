Panache Lounge, on Market Street, was put up for a £27,500 sale on Facebook Marketplace in May despite the post saying the business is valued at £80,000. It was first advertised at £50,000 and then £35,000 with poster Phil Booth “looking for a quick sale”. Several weeks later and it was snapped up by mystery buyers who claimed they would be keeping with Phil’s tradition of opening on weekends.

They will now be holding an opening party next Friday (July 28) from 5pm until 2am. Announcing the news on the Panache Lounge Facebook page with a poster, the new owners said: “The line-up for our opening night on the 28th July. This is going to be an incredible night, definitely one to remember. On arrival, there will be free complimentary champagne/shots, and more surprises planned throughout the night! I do hope to see everybody there, get it in your diaries and do not miss ut on this one!”