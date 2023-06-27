News you can trust since 1886
Chorley cocktail bar Panache Lounge listed for £27,500 sale sold to mystery buyer

A popular Chorley bar that was put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace for £27,500 has been snapped up by a mystery buyer.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Market Street bar Panache Lounge was listed on the Facebook site seven weeks ago for £27,500 despite the post saying the business is valued at £80,000. It was first advertised at £50,000 and then £35,000 with poster Phil Booth “looking for a quick sale”. The advertising post for the bar, which opened back in April 2021, read: “Popular cocktail bar in the town centre of Chorley, recently refurbished to a high standard. Comprises of a ground floor with bar and seating and gents toilets.

The first floor comprises of booth seating area and dance floor with lighting. The second floor is large with three rooms currenly used for storage but would suit kitchen for alternative use.” The post for the bar which also houses a large beer garden and previously only opened on Fridays and Saturdays, added that there was a “huge scope for development”.

Popular Chorley cocktail bar Panache Lounge that was listed on Facebook Marketplace for £27,500 has been sold to a mystery buyer
While it is not yet known as to who the buyer is or whether they will retain the premises as a cocktail lounger, when approached by the Post, Mr Booth said: “It’s sold!”

It is not yet known who the new owner is or what their intentions are for the place
