Market Street bar Panache Lounge was listed on the Facebook site seven weeks ago for £27,500 despite the post saying the business is valued at £80,000. It was first advertised at £50,000 and then £35,000 with poster Phil Booth “looking for a quick sale”. The advertising post for the bar, which opened back in April 2021, read: “Popular cocktail bar in the town centre of Chorley, recently refurbished to a high standard. Comprises of a ground floor with bar and seating and gents toilets.

The first floor comprises of booth seating area and dance floor with lighting. The second floor is large with three rooms currenly used for storage but would suit kitchen for alternative use.” The post for the bar which also houses a large beer garden and previously only opened on Fridays and Saturdays, added that there was a “huge scope for development”.

While it is not yet known as to who the buyer is or whether they will retain the premises as a cocktail lounger, when approached by the Post, Mr Booth said: “It’s sold!”