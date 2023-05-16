Chorley pubs and bars: Panache Lounge listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with £27,500 price tag
A popular Chorley bar has been put up for sale - on Facebook Marketplace.
Panache Lounge is listed at just £27,500, despite the post saying the business is valued at £80,000. It was first advertised at £50,000 and then £35,000 with poster Phil Booth “looking for a quick sale”.
The Market Street bar, which opened back in April 2021, operates two days a week, Friday and Saturday from 2pm to midnight. However, the listing outlines “huge scope for development”, including longer opening hours.
“Recently refurbished to a high standard” it comprises three floors in all. The ground floor has a bar, seating and gents toilets with the first floor having booth seating and a dance floor. The second floor is currently used for storage but the three rooms could be converted, potentially into a kitchen.
Outside there is a beer garden to the rear with benches and a bifold window out front.