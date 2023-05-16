News you can trust since 1886
Chorley pubs and bars: Panache Lounge listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with £27,500 price tag

A popular Chorley bar has been put up for sale - on Facebook Marketplace.

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 16th May 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:48 BST

Panache Lounge is listed at just £27,500, despite the post saying the business is valued at £80,000. It was first advertised at £50,000 and then £35,000 with poster Phil Booth “looking for a quick sale”.

The Market Street bar, which opened back in April 2021, operates two days a week, Friday and Saturday from 2pm to midnight. However, the listing outlines “huge scope for development”, including longer opening hours.

Panache Lounge on Market Street in ChorleyPanache Lounge on Market Street in Chorley
Panache Lounge on Market Street in Chorley
“Recently refurbished to a high standard” it comprises three floors in all. The ground floor has a bar, seating and gents toilets with the first floor having booth seating and a dance floor. The second floor is currently used for storage but the three rooms could be converted, potentially into a kitchen.

Outside there is a beer garden to the rear with benches and a bifold window out front.

Anyone interested is asked to call or email with viewings welcome.

