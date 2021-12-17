Over 300 new homes and £1 million investment are set to come to Warton next year

A developer has completed the purchase of a site between Warton and Freckleton, where it plans to deliver 345 homes and invest over £1million into local services and infrastructure.

Countryside, who say they are the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer, will be bringing their new development 'Beaumont Green' to Warton next year.

Beaumont Green, just off Lytham Road, will feature 345 newly built properties, 105 of which will be much needed affordable housing, supporting Fylde Borough Council’s ambition to ensure people living in the borough, or with a strong local connection, have the opportunity to access decent affordable homes.

Plans for the site were approved at the start of this year, but the finalisation of the site purchase means Countryside can now start to turn the 12.7-hectare site into a "sustainable community that local residents can be proud of".

The housing development will feature a range of two, three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, two hectares of public open space and a playground.

A key element of the plans, approved by Fylde Borough Council in January 2021, was also the commitment to invest over £1million into the local community.

This includes £650k towards local education provision, £375k for public transport, £24k to the Council’s sustainable travel team, and a further £126k towards enhancements to Warton village centre.

Mark Hadfield, Managing Director, Merseyside and Cheshire West, Countryside, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in our plans for the development site in Warton. The site purchase means we will, in the New Year, begin our significant investment in the area, investment that will have a far-reaching impact in the local community.

“Countryside creates sustainable communities and while our business is in building homes, our aim is to enhance the lives of those that live within them and those that neighbour them. We look forward to commencing work on site at Beaumont Green and to playing our part in a thriving future for Warton.”