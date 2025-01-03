These are the ten most read stories in pictures...
1. Jay Slater
Tragic Lancashire teenager Jay Slater went missing in Tenerife after a night out and attempting a ten hour walk back to his apartment. Following an extensive search, the 19-year-old's body was found almost a month later.
2. Prom award...
Britain’s youngest drag queen rocked up to his Blackpool school prom as his flamboyant alter-ego and scooped an award for 'most likely to be famous'.
Lewis Fuller, 16, attended his prom on Friday as his drag persona, Kendall Cursed, sporting full makeup, a blonde wig, and a bright pink dress, earning a round of applause from classmates on arrival
3. Birthday celebs...
The Nolan sisters were out in force in Blackpool celebrating Maureen's 70th birthday. The party at Pavillion on the Prom saw the sisters, including Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, reunite on the dancefloor and even even perform some of their greatest hits.
4. Dirty digs...
Fay Lloyd, 44, from Birmingham, labelled the Pine Lodge Hotel on Havelock Street “disgusting” after she went there with her family on Friday May 17.
She cited a list of issues, such as an un-vacuumed carpet, mouldy wallpaper, a TV and lamp which didn’t work but, worst of all, blood on the bed sheets.
The Gazette made several attempts to contact the Pine Lodge about the complaints
