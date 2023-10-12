Oh My Cod: Chorley chippy donates a week’s takings to Derian House Children’s Hospice
New manager of Oh My Cod on Spendmore Lane, Coppull, Christopher Draycott, 52, has used his first full working week to help Derian House Children’s Hopice in Chorley.
A previous owner of a fish and chip shop in Blackpool where he lives, Christopher travels nearly 30 miles each day to serve up the good people of Coppull and further afield their daily dose of fish and chips. He also ran Lou Lou’s Plaice on Lyons Lane for three months.
He said: “The previous manager left Oh My Cod around 17 months ago and the owner and my friend Andrew Crook decided to rent it to me.
"I have always donated to charity and wanted to thank the local people for their custom so I thought what better way than donating a week’s takings to Derian House.”
Christopher will be handing over the money on Monday.