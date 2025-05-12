Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson has marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week by opening up about how own mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In acknowledgement of Mental Health Awareness Week - which runs between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18 - Blackpool born Charlotte, 32, has candidly spoken about how motherhood has affected her mental health.

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star has three children - four-year-old Noah, one-year-old Jude and two-month old Gigi -, all of whom she shares with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting a picture of herself crying whilst holding baby Gigi, Charlotte revealed she really wanted to post about “something we should all talk about”.

Charlotte then said: “[E]ven tho we might look like we have our life together at times. We might not, and not everything is how it seems or looks.. that’s the thing with social media, it can be an amazing place connecting people together and sharing fabulous moments but then also a very dark unkind place where people can be really nasty to eachother which their really is no need to do.

“We are all trying are hardest and our best and we should all stick together because we are all in this life together & mum life - the mum shaming is just ridiculous, if people parent differently to you so what let it be if it works for them it works for them. Be happy for everyone. Be kind it really isn’t that difficult..”

Charlotte Dawson has shared a very candid post about her mental health to her 1.4 million followers | @charlottedawsy on Instagram.

The reality star turned actress, whose father was the late comedian Les Dawson, then went into a description of her “experience of motherhood” by explaining what her mental health was like for each of her pregnancies and births.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Noah, Charlotte wrote that she was “so nervous” about being a first time mum that she got gestational diabetes “which knocked me as I couldn’t have the foods that I loved”, a stress worsened by the fast she was “pregnant and having a baby in lock down”.

Reflecting on Noah’s birth she said: “[A]s soon as he was born he got rushed to NICU because they thought he had sepsis I was on my own no clue what was going on & as soon as I met my baby he got taken away from me i was so nervous and scared. But thankfully everything was ok and I have the most amazing little boy who is now a big big brother”

Moving on to Noah’s younger brother, Charlotte continued: “When I was pregnant with Jude, he was our rainbow baby as we lost a baby a few months before so it was extra special and I felt so lucky we were able to give Noah a sibling and a best friend forever.. I really really struggled just after having Jude as he came so quick n natural and I was meant to have a section because my birth with Noah was traumatic, then I massively struggled with the mum guilt was I giving Noah enough attention it really was tough, and I punished myself and would cry a lot... but seeing them together made everything worth it”.

Finally the former Arnold School and Queen Mary School pupil spoke about her most recent experience, having given bith to her first daughter only two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte said: “The thought of having 3 kids under 4 terrified me but made me excited that they will all grow up together.. my pregnancy with Gigi was hard with two little ones, then the birth with Gigi was a lot better as I knew what was coming but was still so scared. I’ve been a lot better this time round but I still get upset I’m up & down with the mum guilt it’s non stop and I don’t think it ever goes away 🤣 because Jude is still a baby I feel guilty about that I feel guilty about everything. And put so much pressure on myself 🫠 every day… everytime I leave the house something goes wrong! But one thing I will say all of this all of the hormones and stress emotions everything is worth it when I see them together and it goes so quick.. cherish every moment. Sometimes I need to take my own advice which I don’t 😂 but hope it makes sense what I’m saying. It’s ok to not be ok, and we should all stand by eachother instead of trying to drag eachother down. X”

She then ended the post by reflecting on how “Also our bodies and how they change, it’s tough and it really does get you down. But be proud our bodies they grew & birthed our babies and the stretch marks are tiger stripes ❤️ and if you can breastfeed amazing if you can’t then again don’t put pressure on yourself as long as our babas are fed and happy ❤️”

Fans were then quick to show their support for Charlotte, with the post so far gaving received 32k likes and over 400 comments.

For instance one user wrote “It's bloody hard work being a mum, you are doing amazing. ❤️. Society puts way too much pressure on mums. Xx” whilst another said “You are a brilliant mummy and it’s ok not to be okay. Be proud of yourself ❤️xx”.