Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury has been voted the most entertaining boxer in the world - beating the likes of Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua.

The Morecambe based boxer has 2,200,000 Facebook likes | PA

A new survey of 2,500 UK boxing fans has named Morecambe based Tyson Fury the most entertaining boxer of all time, thanks to his unforgettable ring walks, off-script interviews, and theatrical weigh-ins.

Commissioned by USDT Casino , the survey asked fans to rank fighters past and present based on their ability to entertain—not just inside the ring, but through their entrances, press conferences, and overall showmanship.

Tyson topped the rankings with 68% of the vote, cementing his place as boxing’s undisputed king of charisma.

Why do they think Tyson topped the list?

Jamie Declan, sports analyst at USDT Casino, said: “Fury has made every moment of his career watchable.

“He’s not just a boxer—he’s a born performer. He makes press conferences feel like theatre and turns ring walks into iconic moments.”

Giving examples of when Tyson has mastered the art of speactle, the company cited when he rode into the ring on a golden throne or the occasions where he sung after knockouts.

The UK’s Top 10 Most Entertaining Boxers (Ranked by % of Fan Votes) are as follows