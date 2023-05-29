Eleanor Sumner was reported missing after she was last seen in the New Longton area, near Preston.

Police on Monday (May 29) said they were concerned for her welfare and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

At around 3.20am on Tuesday (May 30), officers confirmed Eleanor had been found following the appeal.

A missing woman has been found following a public appeal

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Eleanor,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.