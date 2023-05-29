Missing woman last seen in New Longton found after urgent appeal issued by police
A missing woman who was last seen near Preston has been found following an appeal for information.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:46 BST
Eleanor Sumner was reported missing after she was last seen in the New Longton area, near Preston.
Police on Monday (May 29) said they were concerned for her welfare and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.
At around 3.20am on Tuesday (May 30), officers confirmed Eleanor had been found following the appeal.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Eleanor,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We can now confirm she has been found.”