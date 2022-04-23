Lancashire Police issued an appeal to help find missing Carl Whiteside on Friday but on Saturday lunchtime issued a further update, confirming Avon and Somerset Police had found a body.

While no formal identification has taken place police believe the body to be the 26-year-old’s and his family have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances.

Lancashire Police said: “Yesterday we appealed for help to find missing Carl Whiteside and we are very sorry to have to tell you that colleagues at Avon and Somerset Police who were helping in that search have sadly found a body in Bristol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a missing man's body has been found in Bristol