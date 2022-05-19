Staff revealed it was facing closure in March as only three children were registered for the coming September. The school needs 10 to 12 students to remain open.

A Justgiving appeal was even launched to help with funding, but to date, has only attracted £190.

Readers have spoken of their upset about the news on the Lancashire Post’s Facebook page, with Kathryn Sk saying: “It’s so sad - it’s part of our history.”

Judi Selkirk thanked the playgroup for its support, adding: “I spent a lot of years taking my children and we have very happy memories.”

Meanwhile, Shirley Ingham, who met a friend there 40 years ago, said: “It’s very sad. It was a life-saver for me. I made a lot of lifelong friends at this playgroup.”

And Kay Wright commented: “I went back there today with a great grandchild to be told about it closing.”

Hazel Gregson praised the staff for creating a welcoming atmosphere, saying: “It’s so sad. The ladies there are so lovely. They have always been so friendly and helpful when I’ve visited.”

Some readers say they need childcare for longer than the playgroup can offer due to increasing work hours or changing shift patterns, with Elsie Dawn saying: “Unfortunately, families usually need 'wrap-around care' with work commitments.”