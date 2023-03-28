The Michelin Guide is produced by the French tyre company Michelin, which has been going since 1904, and can award up to three Michelin Stars for excellence to a select few establishments. The launch of the 2023 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland took place on Monday evening when chefs across the country found out if they'd won a coveted star (or stars) for the next year.

Last year, Michelin inspectors gave stars to four restaurants. This year’s guide sees a newcomer – so-lo in Aughton – join the ranks of starred-eateries. These are the five restaurants in Lancashire – all within easy driving distance of Preston – that have been added to the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

sō–lō, 17 Town Green Lane, Aughton – one star

Northcote, Northcote Road, Langho, also received one star

Having worked at various well-regarded restaurants around the country, Tim Allen brought plenty of experience to his first ‘solo’ venture in this brightly decorated and warmly run converted pub. His contemporary, seasonally pertinent dishes come with some unique touches.

Northcote, Northcote Road, Langho – one star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described by the Michelin Guide as “High quality cooking, worth a stop!”, this extensively refurbished Victorian house sits on the edge of the picturesque Ribble Valley and comes with a fire-lit lounge and a bright, glitzy bar. Head Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s refined, sophisticated cooking shows real depth of flavour and you can watch the chefs close-up from the glass-walled kitchen table and they also run a cookery school on-site.

The Barn, Prescot Road, Aughton – one star

White Swan, 300 Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, received one star

This rustic restored barn is the more informal sister to Moor Hall, and the two restaurants share the same ethos, with much of the seasonal produce coming from the five-acre grounds in which they both sit. Cooking is modern and imaginative and the appealing à la carte menu offers dishes which are British at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Swan, 300 Wheatley Lane Road, Fence – one star

To the locals White Swan will always be known as ‘The Mucky Duck’ – named after the coal miners who would stop in on their way home from work – and to this day it remains a traditional place where you’re guaranteed a laid-back atmosphere and a good pint. Jars of homemade fruit liqueurs and gins sit behind the bar, and a blackboard highlights their upcoming ‘guest chef’ evenings.Tom oversees the cooking while Gareth looks after things out front, and the concise menu allows the kitchen to concentrate on preparing good value dishes from small batches of locally sourced produce. Dishes might appear simple at first but have impressive depth of flavour, say the judges.

Moor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton, was awarded with two stars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moor Hall, Prescot Road, Aughton – two stars

Described by judges as “Excellent cooking, worth a detour!”, charming grounds with a lake and a fountain lead up to this beautifully restored 16C country house, where you’ll be warmly welcomed. The Scandic-style restaurant is a truly striking space, with its blond wood tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and tempting cheese room. Your meal commences with snacks – the last served in the kitchen where you can chat with Head Chef Mark Birchall.

A newly awarded star went to sō–lō in Aughton