Lytham Festival: what is the line-up for each day & how to get tickets

As the latest Lytham Festival headliner has been announced, we thought we’d run you through the line-up for each day and how you can get tickets...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, the highly anticipated Lytham Festival announced a whole list of new artists that will be peforming at the Fylde Coast music event when it returns this Summer.

Headliner Stevie Wonder and support artists Manic Street Preachers Jake Bugg, Train, Jess Glynne, Liz Phair and Cast are the newest names to be added to an alrady very impressive line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a look below at which acts will be peforming on which day and how you can go about getting tickets.

What is the line-up per day?

Wednesday, July 2

Headliner: Kings of Leon

Manic Street Preachers

Jake Bugg

Thursday, July 3

Headliner: Stevie Wonder

-More acts to be announced

The legendary Stevie Wonder is the latest to join the line-up for TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025. | Lytham, Festival

Friday, July 4

Headliner: Alanis Morissette

Liz Phair

Train

Lottery Winners

Saturday, July 5

Headliner: Justin Timberlake

Jess Glynne

Dagny

CTRL

Sunday, July 6

Headliner: Simple Minds & Texas

Cast

The Alarm

Pete Waterman

The Hitman DJ set

All the Lytham Festival headliners (top left clockwise): Stevie Wonder, Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Texas, Simple Minds and Justin Timberlake | Getty/submit

Can I buy day tickets and how much are they?

Yes but not all day tickets are the same cost so take a look at the full details below.

Wednesday

Standing Day Tickets are £72.80 each (Release 1) or £84 (Release 2)

VIP Garden Day tickets are £152.90.

Thursday, July 3

Thursday ticket prices have not yet been announced but go on general sale on Friday, March 21 at 10:00am (there are various presales too).

Friday, July 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing Day Tickets are currently on Release 3 which are £86.80 each.

Release 4 standing tickets are then £95.20 and VIP Garden Day tickets are £159.50.

Read More TV insider confirms future of Jenna Coleman's Prime Video show Wilderness

Saturday, July 5

Standing Day Tickets are currently on Release 2 which are £95.20 each.

Release 3 standing tickets are £106.40 and VIP Garden Day tickets are £196.90.

Sunday, July 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing Day Tickets for Sunday are also on Release 2 and these cost £75.60 each.

Release 3 standing tickets are £86.80 and VIP Garden Day tickets are £196.90.

All day ticket links can be found here and you can buy up to six tickets.

What about weekend tickets?

Weekend tickets are also available and cost £299 each currently (wave two prices) or £749 for the VIP Garden pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A payment plan is available for all weekend tickets and again, you are limited to six tickets at a time.

You can also buy weekend tickets at the same link.

All day and weekend tickets are also available with accessible and transport options.