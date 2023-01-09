The popular chippy, on Lyons Lane, had a brick thrown through the shop window sometime between 8pm and 10pm after closing on Saturday evening. Owner Andy Shut said the attack has left him questioning whether to continue operating the business, despite his appreciation for the incrediable show of goodwill and generosity from the community after the takeaway was ravaged by fire shortly before Christmas.

He said: “Sometime after we closed someone put a brick through one of the large double glazed units. I am so close to closing this business. I am at an age where I can retire. If I wanted to waste my money I would leave my heating on 24/7 right now than put the 100+ hours that I currently do into this place to try and do something good for the community, but if this is how I get repaid frankly I'd rather sit home seven days a week with my feet up and not have to worry about the hassle. I simply cannot continue to incur and absorb unnecessary costs. It will have wiped out all of my profit from last week."

It is the second blow for the popular takeaway in the past couple of months after it was forced to close its doors in early December when a fire broke out. The area was cordoned off whilst fire crews battled the blaze at around 11.25am. Three fire engines were called to the scene and crews were able to tackle the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Owner Andy Shut cleaning up the damage after the fire in December

No one was injured but Andy had to visit A&E for a check up due to suffering some smoke inhalation. However, not wanting to lose their beloved chippy, community spirit prevailed and residents launched fundraising appeals to help it stay open over Christmas.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that a report of criminal damage had been made to them on Saturday evening at 10.15pm and that anyone with information should contact 101 citing the log number 1369 Jan 7.