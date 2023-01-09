Dangerous rope prank puts Leyland road users at risk
A dangerous prank saw a rope strung across a road in Leyland at the weekend.
Cyclists and those on motorbikes were put at risk after the red piece of rope was hung low across the road in Broadfield Drive on Saturday night (January 7).
It was found tied to a lamppost and a concrete bollard by a driver who spotted the hazard in her headlights as she was driving along the road at around 9.30pm.
The woman got out of her car and removed the rope before taking to a local Facebook group to warn others.
"It was extremely dangerous,” she told the Post. “I’m just glad I managed to remove it before some one was seriously hurt.”
It’s not clear who was behind the incident, but some believe it was intended as a ‘prank’ by local youths.
Fortunately, Lancashire Police confirmed there were no reports of road users being injured by the booby trap.
It was feared the rope could have posed a serious risk to cyclists, motorcyclists and those on scooters, as well as potentially causing damage to vehicles.
"So glad I wasn't going down there on my motorbike that night, thanks for removing it,” said one motorcyclist.
“My daughter does a paper round around Broadfield,” added one mum. “I have warned her. It could have knocked her off her bike.”