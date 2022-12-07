Lyon’s Lane was cordoned off whilst fire crews battled a small blaze at Lou Lou’s Plaice at around 11.25am.

Owner Andy Shut said he called 999 after a fryer fire swiftly spread to the shop’s extraction system.

Three fire engines were called to the scene and crews were able to tackle the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Lou Lou's Plaice in Lyons Lane, Chorley has had to temporarily close after a fire on Wednesday, December 7

No one was injured but Andy had to visit A&E for a check up due to suffering some smoke inhalation.

Sadly, due to cost of repairs, he fears the shop might have to stay closed until after Christmas or into the new year.

The fire has damaged the electrics on the frying range and one company told Andy it could cost a staggering £33,000 to replace it.

Due to a misunderstanding with the landlord, Andy discovered he wasn’t insured for the shop’s contents and says he has been left having to foot the bill.

Andy said: “In terms of closure time, I’m not sure when or if the chip shop will reopen. I’d like to, but financially I was only running at break even and now I’m in a bit of a hole.

“I’d be amazed if we are open before Christmas.

"I need to get the place cleaned up. Thankfully, two of my team have volunteered to help clean up the place but if anyone else wants to assist it would be much appreciated.”

How did the fire happen?

Andy said: “I came into the chippy this morning to set up and I changed the oil in one of the fryers.

"I took the barrel of used oil to the back of the chip shop, came back in and could see flames under the fryer cover.

"I used a powder extinguisher to put it out but the fryers are linked to an extraction system. As well as taking the fumes off the working ranges, it also collects chip fat. So the fat in the extraction system caught fire too.

"Besides that it’s just the powder from the fire extinguishers that has coated everything. The place looks like a winter wonderland.”

A fire service spokesman added: “Three fire engines from Chorley and Leyland and a fire engine from Greater Manchester attended.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one dry powder extinguisher and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty suffering from smoke inhalation was assessed by North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.”

